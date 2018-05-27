Four including two kids drown in separate incidents

Four persons, including two children, drowned in three separate incidents in Thane and Navi Mumbai. A six-year-old girl drowned in a colony swimming pool in a Dombivali residential society Friday night. A seven-year-old boy drowned in a ditch at a construction site in Dombivali on Thursday. His body was found on Friday.

Two men, in their 20s, drowned in Alibaug on Friday, police said. The two were part of a group of picnickers, from the same locality in Koperkhairane, officials said. The six-year-old girl, identified as Tanya Gupta, had come for a swim with friends in the society pool. “There was a trainer helping the children,” said an officer.

“The girl accidentally went to the far, deeper end of the pool. She couldn’t swim and shouted for help. However, by the time help could reach, she had already drowned,” an officer said. Manpada police lodged an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem. “A trainer was present at the time, yet the girl drowned. We will investigate if there was any carelessness or negligence in the case,” a senior officer said.

Seven-year-old Atharv Varang went missing on Thursday afternoon after he had gone to play with his friends. The family approached the police Thursday night and lodged a missing complaint. “On Friday, we started investigating and realised that close to the boy’s home in Dehalepada, there’s some building construction work going on,” an officer said. The body was retrieved from a pit at the construction site, police said. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. It is possible that he drowned in the pit full of water,” the officer said. While the police have registered an accidental death report, they are investigating the case. “Once the postmortem report comes, the cause of death will be clear. Then we can say if the boy fell accidentally into the pit,” a senior officer said.

According to police, 13 friends, all aged between 20-22 years, visited Nagaon on a holiday. “The boys booked rooms and spent some time on the beach. Around 7 pm on Friday, they entered the sea for a swim. While most managed to get out of the sea, three of the group, Fahad Siddique (21), Chaitnny Sule (20) and Ashish Sharma (20), failed to return. “We found two bodies in the sea near Agrav and Borli Korlai. They were identified as Fahad Siddique and Ashish Sharma. We are still looking for the third body,” a officer said.

