Four days on, Zirakpur residents brave waterlogged streets, stench

Sewage water at M S Enclave in Zirakpur on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

Written by Khyaati Sharma and Komal Kashyap

The residents of M S Enclave, Dhakoli, in Zirakpur continue to battle waterlogged streets and stink due to choked sewerage pipelines for the fourth consecutive day. On Wednesday, the residents complained that despite the local MLA and the officials of the drainage department visiting the site, the problem was yet to be solved. Now, the sewerage water has also entered many shops and houses.

Satnam Singh, a resident of the area, said that the sewerage line got choked on Sunday, following which the sewage water started flowing on road. “After repeated requests of the residents, the work to clean the choked lines started on Monday, but it was not completed till Wednesday,” he said.

“This problem has really affected business. People are avoiding the shops due to the dirty water and smell. Also, I had to face heavy loss as the water entered my shop and damaged the products,” said a local shopkeeper.

People also complained about the threat of spread of diseases as stagnant water is breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Local councillor Devinder Singh Brar said garbage and wastage from the meat market near Dhakoli have blocked the sewerage lines. “When the sewage line was laid we demanded that the pipes should be of 10-feet diameter, but the contractors laid the pipes having only 3-feet diameter. Up to Panchkula boundary, the pipes are wide, but Zirakpur onwards, the old and narrow pipes have been installed. Some pipes are also broken. It has become a routine that these pipelines choke on a regular basis,” Brar said.

Brar added that garbage, including plastic bottles, thermocol and polythene, blocked the pipes. “The Municipal Council (MC) must clean the pipes immediately as the monsoon is also approaching. If the lines are not cleaned, the area will be flooded even in light rain,” said the councillor.

Local MLA N K Sharma, who visited the site on Monday, said that he had asked the MC officials to resolve the problem immediately. “I will again check the situation on Thursday and if the pipes are not cleaned i will meet the MC officials,” he added.

Zirakpur MC’s Estate Officer Manveer Singh Gill was not available for comment.

