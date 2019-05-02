Former Ferozepur SSP, 10 others acquitted

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Wednesday acquitted former Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurcharan Singh Pherurai and ten other persons in connection with a 17-year-old case regarding using the SSP official residence’s address for the issuance of arms licenses to his friends.

Advertising

The court acquitted Gurcharan Singh Pherurai, Udham Singh, Daljeet Singh, Jarnail Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Darshan Singh, Maggar Singh, Manminder Singh, Balraj Singh, Sukhdev Singh Harpreet Singh. Two persons Harpinder Singh and Balraj Singh were declared as Proclaimed Offenders (Pos) by the court while Gurdial Singh died during the trial of the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 30 of Arms Act and sections 13 (1) and 13 (1) (D) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was registered against all the 14 persons at Ferozepur Cant police station in 2002.

In July 2003, the case was shifted to CBI following which the agency carried out an investigation. During the trial, Gurcharan Singh Pherurai told the court that he used his official residence’s address for the issuance of arms licenses to his close relatives as he had a threat perception and his relatives used to guard him.

The defence counsel Kundan Singh Nagra said that they argued in the court that there was no violation of the Arms Act in the case and the arms license could be issued using a permanent and temporary residential address. Kundan Singh Nagra also said that they argued in the court that the licenses were renewed and if there was any violation of the rules then why the government did not cancel those licenses.