Five of family found murdered in Nagpur

Pawankar was a small businessman and also dabbled in property deals, sources said. (Image for representational purposes) Pawankar was a small businessman and also dabbled in property deals, sources said. (Image for representational purposes)

Five members of a family were found murdered in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar area late on Sunday. Kamlakar Pawankar, 52, his wife Archana, 45, mother Meerabai, 73, daughter Vedanti, 12, and nephew Krishna, five, were allegedly killed with a sharp weapon. A motorcycle belonging to Kamlakar’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Vivek Palatkar was found near the residence of the deceased.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam said, “Palatkar was convicted by a Sessions court in his wife’s murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. But about an year ago, he was acquitted by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court and was out from jail since then.”

Police said Palatkar is absconding and a search is on for him.

Pawankar was a small businessman and also dabbled in property deals, sources said. He was also associated with the BJP, they added.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd