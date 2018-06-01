Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Five of family die in accident

Police said the accident took place when their Swift car collided with a truck after jumping divider when the car driver lost control. 

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 1, 2018 2:17:06 am
student suicide, board results, cbse class 10th result 2018, indian express The accident took place on National Highway-1 near Nilokheri town of Karnal (Representationa Image)
Related News

Five family members died in a road accident which took place on National Highway-1 near Nilokheri town of Karnal on Thursday. The family belonged to village Dariyapur (Ambala). The deceased were identified as Manjinder Kaur, her husband Harinder Singh, her mother Rajwant Kaur, brother Gurvinder Kaur and another family member Jaswinder Kaur. Police said the accident took place when their Swift car collided with a truck after jumping divider when the car driver lost control.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now