Fire destroys 50 shanties in Gurgaon, no injuries reported

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Gurgaon’s Sector 52 on Monday morning, with officials from the fire department suspecting the bursting of LPG cylinders to be the cause of the blaze.

According to officials from the fire department, the fire broke out in a cluster of shanties located opposite Artemis Hospital. The fire department was informed about the blaze around 10.30 am when a call regarding the matter was received at the control room located in the sector 29 fire station.

Seven fire tenders had to be deployed to control the flames – 3 were sent from the Sector 29 fire station, 2 from the Sector 37 fire station, and 1 each from the Udyog Vihar and Bhim Nagar fire stations. “It took our personnel almost one hour to control and douse the flames. Although there was no injury to any person, and no fatalities have been reported so far, residents’ sustained a lot of loss of property, with the shanties as well as their books, bedding, and other household material being lost.” Said Fire Services Officer (FSO) Satyawan Samriwal.

“Prima facie, it seems that somebody was cooking in their home when their LPG cylinder burst unexpectedly. People in the shanties have small cylinders, of 2 kg or 4 kg, in each of their homes, and as the fire spread, these bursts as well, intensifying the blaze.” Said FSO Samriwal. One motorcycle and one cycle, belonging to two of the residents, were also gutted in the fire.

“A fire broke out in the slums near Wazirabad village this morning, but there were no injuries in the incident. Nobody has shown any inclination towards submitting a complaint or registering a case until now.” Said Arvind Dahiya, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 53 police station.

In a similar incident last month, around 100 shanties had been gutted in Gurgaon’s Badhshahpur area after an LPG cylinder in one of the homes leaked and caused a fire. Nobody had been injured in the incident, but 11 fire tenders had to be rushed to the scene to douse the flames.

