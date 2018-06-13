Gurgaon stork freed of plastic ring, kept under observation

The black necked stork, relieved of a ring that was stuck around its beak this morning, has been kept under observation at Sultanpur National Park. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal) The black necked stork, relieved of a ring that was stuck around its beak this morning, has been kept under observation at Sultanpur National Park. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal)

Almost a week after it was first spotted in Gurgaon’s Basai wetland, with a plastic ring from a bottle’s neck around its beak, the black-necked stork, which has been the cause of frantic search and rescue operations ever since, was finally relieved of the ring on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a rare case of survival…the bird has been rescued and it’s in a healthy shape. Over the last six days, rescue team of birders and forest department observed that it was wetting its beak and maybe that’s why it survived,” said birder Manoj Nair

“We had been attempting to help the bird using various tactics for the last four or five days, but none of those had worked,” said Shyam Sunder, District Forest Officer, (Wildlife). “We then had little choice but to take advantage of the fact that it had not eaten for a while, and wait for its energy level to deplete,” he said.

The Black necked stork, which had been spotted with a plastic ring around it’s beak almost a week ago, was rescued from Najafgarh this morning, & relieved of the ring. Officials say the bird has “eaten some fish”, & appears to be healthy. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/qFj52CYEgJ — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) June 13, 2018

This finally transpired on Wednesday morning, when the bird’s movements slowed down, giving the rescue team, which consisted of a handful of officials as well as members and representatives of some NGOs, the opportunity to nab the bird and remove the plastic from around its beak. “The bird has been rescued and has eaten some fish. It seems to be healthy, but we are keeping it under observation for a day. If everything goes well, it will be released tomorrow,” said Sharma. The bird was taken to Sultanpur Bird Hospital after rescue, and was later shifted to Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary.

