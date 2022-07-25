Encourage use of bhang, cannabis as alternative to liquor to prevent crime: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA

July 25, 2022 10:51:21 am
A Chhattisgarh BJP MLA has suggested that use of bhang and cannabis be encouraged as alternatives to liquor, claiming people addicted to these substances hardly commit crimes like rape, murder and dacoity.
The statement made by legislator Dr Krishnamurti Bandhi on Saturday triggered a row with the ruling Congress questioning how a public representative can promote addiction.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said if the MLA wants ganja to be legalised in the country, then he should put forth the demand before the BJP-led central government.
The sale and consumption of cannabis is banned under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while that of bhang, an edible mixture made using leaves of the cannabis plant, is permitted under law, according to official.
Subscriber Only Stories
To a query about the Congress’s poll promise of liquor ban in Chhattisgarh, Bandhi while talking to reporters in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district said, “We have earlier raised the issue in the state Assembly and it will again be raised on July 27 as discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition BJP (against the state government) is scheduled that day.” “It is my personal opinion and once I had discussed it in the Assembly in the past. I had told that somewhere alcohol is the reason for rape, murder and quarrel, but I asked (in the House) tell me whether a person who consumes bhang has ever committed rape, murder and dacoity?” he said.
To meet the addiction requirement and to ban liquor, a committee has been constituted (in the state), said the MLA from Masturi Assembly constituency.
“The committee should think how we can move ahead towards bhang and ganja (cannabis). If people want addiction, then they should be served such stuff which does not result in murder, rape and other offences. It is my personal opinion,” he said.
Asked about the MLA’s comments, CM Baghel on Sunday said addiction in any form is not good.
He also took a dig at the BJP legislator, saying if he wants ganja to be legalised in the country, then he should make the demand with the Centre.
“…When central agencies are roaming in Mumbai to seize 10 gram ganja, its (BJP) senior leader is saying ganja should be consumed. Ganja is banned and he should first demand its government at the Centre to allow it (if he wants its consumption). See, addiction in any form is not good,” the CM told reporters at the airport in Raipur after returning from Delhi.
Congress’s Bilaspur district unit spokesperson Abhay Narayan Rai said how can Bandhi, who is a three-time MLA and former state health minister, give such a statement to promote addiction instead of suggesting ways to free society of it.
“The option to addiction cannot be addiction. Such immature ideas are unacceptable in a civilised society,” Rai said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Encourage use of bhang, cannabis as alternative to liquor to prevent crime: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA
World IVF Day: Things first-time parents should know
Karan Johar announces Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff: ‘Solid punch of entertainment…’
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report
BTS: V ‘burns it all’ to cheer on J-Hope as rapper leaves for Chicago to headline Lollapalooza, watch
Watch video: Truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun, woman saves toll booth worker
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Droupadi Murmu sworn in as President; Congress’s Manish Tewari criticises disruptions in House
Pune: Online gambling dens operating behind curtains in lottery shops, video gaming centres busted; 16 arrested
Markets fall in early trade dragged down by Reliance, weak global equities
Debt-ridden Bengaluru man who stabbed landlady 91 times arrested
Had discussions on state projects: Basavaraj Bommai after BJP CMs council meet
Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rainfall today, all days of the week