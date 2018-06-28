Eight-year-old girl raped in Punjab’s Bathinda

The incident took place last evening. The minor girl was found unconscious by locals and taken to a nearby private hospital. The incident took place last evening. The minor girl was found unconscious by locals and taken to a nearby private hospital.

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person here when she had gone out to relieve herself, police said today. The incident took place last evening. She was found unconscious by locals and taken to a nearby private hospital. The girl was later referred to the local civil hospital, police said. On the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, a case was registered, they said The accused is yet to be identified. Local residents staged a sit-in and blocked a road demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrator. They dispersed after officials assured them that action would be taken in the case.

