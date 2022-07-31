scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Andamans

Two new patients have travel history, while six infections were detected during contact tracing.

By: PTI | Port Blair |
July 31, 2022 5:46:38 pm
The Union territory now has 40 active cases. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,435 on Sunday as eight more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Two new patients have travel history, while six infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 40 active cases, while 10,266 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 10 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.64 lakh samples for Covid-19, and fully vaccinated 3.47 lakh people.

