Debates on temple, religion will not create jobs, says Sam Pitroda

Technocrat Sam Pitroda on Sunday said that debates on temples and religion will not create jobs in the country and the future lies in science and technology.

Speaking at a session on employment and entrepreneurship on the concluding day of the Youth Parliament at Karnavati University, Pitroda said, “I get worried that the ongoing debates in this country are on temples, religion and caste. Whenever you talk of employment, there is always political interference.”

Urging people to change their mindset about jobs, he said, “Temples are not going to create jobs for the youth. We talk about statistics, we mislead our youth, we misguide them onto wrong paths, we lie to them. I say there are three sets of people you should not listen to — your parents, teachers and, the third, politicians. This is because they all have limited knowledge of the technologically changing world.”

Pitroda said modern technology like robotics, open source software and automation are threatening jobs everywhere.

“In next five years, self-driven cars will decline the car production from 50 million a year to 5 million a year. You will not need a car insurance, a licence, a garage or a parking lot. In the future, we will not need offices or parking spaces because we would be working from our homes,” he said.

On inequality, he said, “The problem is that the best brains in the world are busy solving the problems of the rich. The future is alarming, where we will have created more billionaires, while a large number of people would remain poor,” Pitroda said.

