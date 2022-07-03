Death count in Manipur landslide rises to 37, more rains affect search for missing 25

The death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 37 on Sunday with the recovery of three more bodies, while search operations were underway for another 25 people, an official said.

Heavy rains and fresh landslides in the Tupul area since Saturday night have affected the search operations, he said.

Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris. Among them are 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

“Relentless effort to find the remaining six missing Territorial Army personnel, and 19 civilians will continue till the last individual is found,” he said.

The Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are part of the search operations.

“The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night,” the spokesperson said.

So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued.

Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is being used to find the missing persons under the debris. A search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist the efforts, the official said.

A massive landslide hit Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

The debris blocked the Ijei river, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas. At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out.

Bodies of seven Territorial Army personnel were sent to their hometowns — Kolkata and Bagdogra in West Bengal, and Agartala in Tripura — on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Full military honours were given to them at Imphal, he said.