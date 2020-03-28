Coronavirus lockdown: Amid exodus of migrants, Noida DM orders landlords to not collect rent for a month

Thousands of labourers staying in rented accommodations across Noida and Greater Noida have been walking towards parts of UP to reach their homes. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Thousands of labourers staying in rented accommodations across Noida and Greater Noida have been walking towards parts of UP to reach their homes. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

In an effort to prevent migration of labourers in the wake of the 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Noida administration has ordered landlords to not collect rent for the coming month.

In the last two days, thousands of labourers staying in rented accommodations across Noida and Greater Noida have been walking towards parts of UP to reach their homes.

“It has come to our notice that several laborers are being asked for rent which is forcing them to move out and travel back to their homes. In such a case, the possibility of the infection spreading is higher. We need to assure them the security of a house. The landlords are instructed to not collect rent for one month from any tenant labourer,” said BN Singh, DM Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The administration invoked Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, whose non-compliance can lead to fine or imprisonment up to 1 year, or both. In the event that demand for rent leads to a situation where there is damage to property, the imprisonment can extend up to 2 years, the order said.

“Some labourers are involved in the production of essential items/commodities and their exodus is impacting that supply chain as well. In such a scenario, no migration must take place due to rent,” said BN Singh.

The landlords can ask for rents after one month in the event no other order is issued in the interim, said officials.

With five fresh cases on Saturday, Noida has 23 positive coronavirus patients, the highest number in UP so far.

