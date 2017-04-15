Follow Us:
Constable commits suicide in Baghpat

The constable had returned from his home in Aligarh two days ago and is said to be disturbed over some family matter, police said.

By: PTI | Bhagpat (up) | Published: April 15, 2017 1:38:04 pm
A 45-year-old constable has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the head while on duty here, police said. Jitendra Pal Singh Raghav, who was posted in the Police Lines, shot himself from his service rifle on Friday, police said. The constable had returned from his home in Aligarh two days ago and is said to be disturbed over some family matter, police said, adding investigations are on. The body has been handed over to the family after post mortem examination.

