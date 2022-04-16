Congress candidate leads in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh seat

With the fourth round of counting coming to an end in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh constituency, the Congress candidate is leading with 4,082 votes while the BJP candidate is trailing with over 3,000 votes. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi (JCCJ) is left further behind with its vote count in double digits.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Devwrat Singh, who belonged to the royal family in Khairagarh which falls under the Rajnandgaon district. An erstwhile member of the Congress, he had contested the seat on a ticket from JCCJ. His party had named his brother-in-law for the bypolls in a hope to gain sympathy.

Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress had named their candidates from the OBC community. BJP candidate Komal Janghel had to face a loss by a margin of just 850 votes in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election.

The bypolls were held on April 12. While the Congress had for the first time released a manifesto for a constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has promised that the region would become a new district if Congress wins.

Sources in the government said that with the counting underway, officials have been asked to report to duty on Sunday to start work on the creation of the new district.

The BJP fought the Khairagarh election tooth and nail as Rajnandgaon is believed to be the home region of former CM and senior BJP leader Raman Singh. Singh campaigned regularly along with cabinet minister Prahlad Patel and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan among other leaders. The BJP was sure of the urban votes in the constituency and had run campaigns over the lack of basic infrastructure in the area, attacking the Baghel-led Congress government over farmers’ strike and alleged lack of development.

The Congress, however, seems to have understood the voters’ nerves better. Political experts believe that the promise of a new district and accessibility to the district headquarters along with promised creation of new tehsils in the region has swayed the region to vote for the Congress.

As much as 77.88% voters had cast their vote and the counting would last for 21 rounds, including the counting of votes cast by ballots and EVMs.