Chhota Udepur: 16-yr-old ‘raped’ by friend’s cousin tries to commit suicide

A 16-year-old girl from Chhota Udepur’s Bodeli taluka tried to kill herself after being allegedly raped by a friend’s cousin brother. While the incident occurred on Thursday morning, a case was registered at Bodeli police station on Sunday.

As per the complaint filed by the Class X student, she was walking towards her school with her friend and neighbour when they met her friend’s cousin brother and his friend who were on two separate motorbikes. The four then decided to visit a temple together.

According to the complainant, she sat on the motorbike of her friend’s cousin brother, while her friend sat on the other. They were taken through a secluded forest area where the 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend’s cousin brother.

According to the police, the complainant’s friend drove away while his cousin brother stopped his bike to rape her.

“After the incident happened, they drove back to Bodeli and the girls came home. The girl was scared to inform anyone. And she consumed pesticide in an attempt to commit suicide. She was admitted to a hospital by her family members,” said V R Bhil, Inspector at Bodeli police station.

Though the police said that the complainant’s friend knew about the incident, she told the police that no one raped her. “Her friend has informed us that no offence was committed against her. We are yet to record further statements since she is recovering,” added Bhil.

The condition of the complainant is said to be stable. The police are now on a lookout for the accused who is on the run along with his friend.

