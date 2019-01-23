Chhattisgarh woman, son-in-law die after drinking liquor

Toggle Menu
Jambai Kawar found a bottle of country liquor on the outskirts of her native Ghutiya village Monday morning and took it home to share it with son-in-law Ghanshyam.

A Chhattisgarh woman and her son-in-law died after drinking liquor in Janjgir Champa district. (Source: Thinkstock photos/Representational)

A 45-year-old woman and her son-in-law died after drinking liquor in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa district, police said Tuesday.

“Their health deteriorated after consuming liquor and they died on their way to hospital yesterday morning. We are awaiting post mortem reports to find out the cause of their deaths,” he added.

