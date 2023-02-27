scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

The incident took place on Sunday in Teliyamar village under Pasan police station limits when the woman, identified as Duvashiya Bai (45) and her daughter Rinki went to a nearby farm to fetch soil, said Pasan forest range officer Ramnivas Dahayat said.

woman fights wild boar saves daughterAs per preliminary information, when the woman was busy digging soil with a pick-axe, a wild boar suddenly reached there and charged towards her daughter. (File Photo)

A courageous woman fought off a wild boar to save her 11-year-old daughter at a farmland in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, forest officials said on Monday.

While her daughter remained unhurt, the woman died of serious injuries suffered in the face-off with the animal, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Teliyamar village under Pasan police station limits when the woman, identified as Duvashiya Bai (45) and her daughter Rinki went to a nearby farm to fetch soil, said Pasan forest range officer Ramnivas Dahayat said.

As per preliminary information, when the woman was busy digging soil with a pick-axe, a wild boar suddenly reached there and charged towards her daughter, he said.

Duvashiya confronted the animal with the pick-axe in a desperate bid to save her child, the official said.

In the struggle, the woman managed to kill the wild boar but she also suffered serious injuries leading to her death, he said.

No harm was reported to the girl, the official said.

Also Read
Delhi, Delhi rape victim, Delhi smartphone scam, Delhi crime, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairs
Raipur journalist held for writing satire against govt
delhi couple suicide, delhi govindpuri, delhi man commits suicide, delhi news, delhi suicide
Greater Noida: Couple booked after 19-year-old help is found hanging at t...
Punjab: No objection over serving of liquor inside Gobindgarh fort, say o...
A day in the life of Golden Temple Langar: Free for all
Advertisement

Soon after being alerted, forest personnel reached the spot and the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem, he said.
The family of the deceased was provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000 as part of the compensation given in cases of attack by wild animals. The remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of necessary formalities, he added.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 12:27 IST
Next Story

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck -PM Shehbaz Sharif

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close