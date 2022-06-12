Chhattisgarh: Rescue operation continues to save 10-year-old boy trapped in borewell continues, robotics experts join efforts

More than 50 hours after a 10-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, rescue operations were still going on to save him, officials said on Sunday. The boy, Rahul Sahu, is stuck at a depth of around 62 feet and being monitored through cameras, they said.

He fell into the borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village while playing on June 10 (Friday), according to officials.

Several officials from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) and a team of robotics experts, along with the district machinery, are working on the evacuation. A medical team is on standby and oxygen supply has been ensured, said officials.

On Sunday, even as water filled the shaft around Rahul, the rescuers said that he helped them in their efforts to drain it. The deaf and mute boy, the oldest son of his parents, is eating food and responding to cues, officials said.

On the order of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, an expert in evacuation, Mahesh Ahire, was roped in. Experts from three mines of Coal India also joined the rescue efforts.

The NDRF teams dug a parallel pit of nearly 60 feet next to the pit and according to rescue workers, they plan to build a tunnel to the pit to reach the boy. However, they are worried about the stability of the ground. “As it is a rocky region, there are big rocks that are causing hurdles,” an SDRF personnel on the ground said.

CM Baghel has been keeping track of the rescue operation and speaking to the Sahu family. He also issued orders to district authorities to ensure that no borewell pits are open.