Chhattisgarh journalist arrested over satirical articles on Congress ministers

Police have arrested a journalist for writing satirical articles with fictional characters that allegedly resembled ministers and MLAs of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh after a party worker complained accusing him of “driving a wedge between the ministers by using abusive language”.

The Raipur police’s cyber cell arrested Nilesh Sharma, editor of the indiawriters.co.in portal and a magazine titled India Writers, on Wednesday under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 505(1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity or hatred between classes) of the Indian Penal Code. He wrote a satirical column titled “Ghurwa Ke Maati”.

“We have registered the FIR as Sharma was writing baseless articles spreading misinformation and rumours,” a police officer said.

A political satirist for years, Sharma had run a series of articles critical of the BJP when it was in power in the state. Journalists condemned his arrest.

The complainant, Khilawan Nishad, claimed to be close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior ministers, whose government had promised a law to protect journalists from harassment. The draft bill was shared with the public for feedback last year.

Another Raipur-based journalist, Dhirendra Giri, was allegedly beaten up by a BJP leader on Thursday over personal enmity. Monu Sahu, a zila panchayat member from Patan, was arrested in the case and remanded for 15 days on Friday.