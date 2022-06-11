Chhattisgarh: 10-yr-old boy falls into borewell; rescue ops on

Rescue attempts were on in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir after a 10-year-old boy fell into a borewell allegedly while playing behind his house.

According to sources, Lala Sahu, a resident of Piharid village in Janjgir-Champa district, had got a borewell dug behind his house. On Friday afternoon, his son Rahul allegedly fell into it.

The district collector and Superintendent of Police, along with other officials, were present on the spot. They had been instructed by CM Bhupesh Baghel to ensure the safe evacuation of the child, a statement from the government said.

Excavating machines and ambulances were on stand by and oxygen was being supplied to Rahul using thin pipes inside the pit, officials said. “Although the pit is 80 feet deep, the boy is possibly stuck at 60 feet,” an official at the spot said.

According to statements issued by the government, NDRF teams had been mobilised from Cuttack and Bilaspur on Friday night.