Chembur trader held by Thane police with old notes worth Rs 98 lakh

A businessman was arrested on Saturday allegedly with Rs 98 lakh in old notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination. The money was hidden inside cartons of mangoes and was being taken out of Mumbai, sources in the Thane police crime branch said.

The accused has been identified as Pritesh Chadwa, a businessman from Chembur. “We had received inputs that a transaction in old currency was going to take place near Mumbra. We laid a trap early Saturday and the accused walked into it,” said an officer. Chadwa, who was driving a Honda City, was carrying several boxes of Alphonso mangoes in the car’s boot.

“Two of the boxes were wrapped in plastic. When we checked, we found them full of notes,” said an officer. Police found 4,250 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination and 11,100 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

“Chadwa appeared to be taking the money to an agent who would help in getting the currency changed in return for a commission,” the officer said.

