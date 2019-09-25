Centre’s various decisions on economy show it is flexible: Vijay Rupani

Attempting to explain the various recent decisions taken by the Union Government with regard to the economy soon after the Budget, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday said the BJP government was flexible and took decisions as per the prevailing trends of the economy.

Rupani was addressing a press conference at Gujarat BJP headquarters, Shree Kamalam, here.

The comments come days after the chief minister, last week, in an attempt to play down talks of an economic slump in the country said that an illusion of recession was being created.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Rupani hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s various announcements to boost the economy, made in the weeks after the Union Budget was presented.

When asked about the reasons behind the union government taking such corrective measures soon after announcing the annual Budget, Rupani said, “This government is so flexible that it does not function while adhering to a particular thing. The government is capable of taking decisions as per prevailing times. Economy is such a sensitive arrangement. And finance department is required to take decisions after gauging that sensitiveness. What is wrong in it?”

Replying to another question, he said, “All these decisions are being taken to make sure that industrial units do not shut down, and rather expand.”

Rupani also claimed that 40% of the current total investment in the country was coming to Gujarat. He earlier highlighted a number of measures taken by Sitharaman recently related to industries, banking, and taxation. He said that large-scale decisions are being taken to ensure that India becomes the best investment destination in the wake of the ongoing US-China trade war, and added that decisions are being taken so that the concept of Make in India develops, a lot of people get employment and business in every industrial sector gets a boost.

Referring to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) falling to 5%, Rupani emphasised that it was not falling below 5% and that the fiscal deficit was not going beyond 4%, which used to touch 8% in the past. The CM said that the basic indicators of economy such as fiscal deficit and inflation were under control due to the financial discipline of the government.

Rupani further said that due to a good monsoon, farmers are likely to get returns from their Kharif crops around Diwali and that will also add up to people’s purchasing power, which will bring more liquidity into the market.