CBI opposes anticipatory bail to Hospet MLA

The CBI opposed in the special court Wednesday the anticipatory bail plea of businessman and independent MLA from Hospet Anand Singh,summoned in an illegal iron ore mining case.

The MLA claims he is undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. He fears arrest,particularly after two other MLAs,T H Suresh Babu and Satish Sail,were arrested by the CBI last week after summoning them to its office for questioning regarding alleged illegal activities of their mining companies. The two are in CBI custody till the month-end.

The CBI told the court Singh left the country after receiving information that he would be summoned on September 20 and to avoid being questioned.

It contested the need for the MLA to seek treatment abroad when there were good hospitals in the country.

The agency said the legislator did not provide evidence of being referred to a Singapore hospital by any doctor.

The CBI said it needed his custody for questioning to ascertain details of illegal mining between 2009 and 10.

The agency is investigating two companies of Singh for allegedly stealing of several lakh tonnes of iron ore from Bellary for export through Belekeri Port.

The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to probe illegal excavation of iron ore to the tune of 50 lakhs metric tonnes worth Rs 2,500 crore (approx) and its subsequent export from Belekeri Port in Karnataka.

Shiva Kumar,manager of a company owned by Singh,has been,meanwhile,arrested.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App