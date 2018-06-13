Bypoll to Vadodara Municipal Corporation seat on July 8

The bypoll to a seat of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s ward 11 will be held on July 8, a State Election Commission notification released on Tuesday said. The seat was left vacant after the demise of BJP corporator Mamta Kale in March this year.

As per the notification, the last day for filing the nominations is June 23. The scrutiny of the forms will be held on June 25, while the last day for withdrawal is June 26. The seat is reserved for a woman candidate of the general category.

The counting for the bypoll will be held on July 10, with July 9 reserved for any repeat polls, if necessary. The civic body is set to elect its new mayor on June 18, with the term of the current Mayor Bharat Dangar coming to an end. As per the rotation policy, a woman corporator will assume office.

