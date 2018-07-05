Bullet Train Project: Land Dept receives 70 objections to 1,500 land notices for Vadodara

The NHRSCL on Wednesday denied reports that several high-rise buildings in Vadodara city will be demolished to make way for the bullet train project. The NHRSCL on Wednesday denied reports that several high-rise buildings in Vadodara city will be demolished to make way for the bullet train project.

Out of the 1,500 land acquisition notifications issued across Vadodara city for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Land Acquisition Officer in Vadodara has received 70 applications of objections.

The last date of submitting the applications was on Monday. Following the scrutiny of the objections filed by the applicants, one-to-one hearing by the Deputy Collector will begin from July 10, which will continue till July 18, said officials.

According to the Land Acquisition Department, maximum number of objections were from the affected land owners in Vadsar area, followed by those in Manjalpur, Channi, Karodiya, Akota, Gorwa and Maneja. “Most objections pertained to revising the old rate of 2011 for compensating the land owners, and over the small areas of land left on either side of the railway tracks that the owners consider redundant. Many even said that they do not wish to give up their lands,” Deputy Collector Mahipal Singh Chudasma said.

Some objections were about the ongoing property dispute of the notified land, and with the ongoing legal cases, it would be difficult to decide who would be the legitimate beneficiary of the compensation, said officials. For areas like Maneja and Manjalpur, where residential societies will tend to lose land, people want the compensation be paid to individuals instead of the society. Meanwhile, proposal for acquiring the land in Vadodara Kasba (City) that includes residential areas of Alkapuri, close to the railway station, has been approved by the Revenue Department. Notices under section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act will be served to the affected owners by the end of July, said sources.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the project financed by Japan and Indian governments, want to acquire 1,87,821 sqm of land in Vadodara city. According to officials at the Land Acquisition Department, except Karodiya, every other areas — Akota, Maneja, Manjalpur, Chhani, Vadsar and Gorwa — are set to lose some residential land. According to the department, Manjalpur, Vadsar and Akota are set to lose the maximum residential areas.

