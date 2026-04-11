BSF jawan from West Bengal martyred in Manipur’s volatile Ukhrul district

A search operation and area domination by security forces is underway to nab the militants behind the attack of the BSF constable. (Representational image)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was injured in a militant attack in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday succumbed to injuries, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Mandal, a native of West Bengal. The police said the jawan was struck by a bullet on his left shoulder while on patrolling duty at the Mongkot Chepu area around 4.30 pm. He was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he later succumbed to injuries.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killing and offered condolences to his family members.

“Strongly condemn the tragic martyrdom of Constable Mithun Mandal (170 Bn, BSF), who was fatally injured by a bullet from an unknown direction while on patrol at Mongkot Chepu, Ukhrul”.