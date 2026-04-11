BSF jawan from West Bengal martyred in Manipur’s volatile Ukhrul district

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A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was injured in a militant attack in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday succumbed to injuries, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Mithun Mandal, a native of West Bengal. The police said the jawan was struck by a bullet on his left shoulder while on patrolling duty at the Mongkot Chepu area around 4.30 pm. He was rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he later succumbed to injuries.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the killing and offered condolences to his family members.
“Strongly condemn the tragic martyrdom of Constable Mithun Mandal (170 Bn, BSF), who was fatally injured by a bullet from an unknown direction while on patrol at Mongkot Chepu, Ukhrul”.
The Manipur police, in a statement, paid homage to the deceased constable. “Manipur Police pay homage to BSF jawan, Mithun Mandal from Bhagjan Tola village, West Bengal, who, coming under unprovoked firing from militants, was martyred on 10.04.2026 while performing duty at Litan area, Ukhrul district,” the police said, adding that a search operation and area domination by security forces is underway to nab the militants behind the attack.
Tension has been simmering in the Litan area of Ukhrul district since February, after clashes between Kuki and Tangkhul villages escalated. The houses were burned; villages were being attacked, displacing hundreds of residents. The district authorities had to impose curfews, shut down the internet, and deploy security forces to contain the situation.
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