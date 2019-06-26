Boy made to sit on hot temple floor: SC/ST panel members visit Arvi, rules out caste-based atrocity

The Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission has in its primary inquiry found no evidence of caste-based atrocity, days after a minor boy from the SC community was made to sit on hot tiles in a temple as punishment by an upper caste man in Arvi town, about 100 kilometres from Nagpur.

Advertising

On Tuesday, members from the state SC/ST commission visited the temple in Arvi where the incident took place, and the Wardha civil hospital where the eight-year-old boy remains admitted with burn injuries.

“What happened to the boy was inhuman. But we spoke to several villagers and the parents of the boy. Nobody felt there is caste-based discrimination in this case. The boy happened to belong to a lower caste and accused from an upper caste,” said commission member Justice CL Thool, who visited Wardha district on Tuesday. He added that statement of minor’s father was recorded by the commission, in which he denied allegation of caste-based violence against his son.

On June 15, accused worker Amol Dhore suspected that the minor boy had stolen coins from temple funds and made the boy strip and sit naked on temple floor in a hot afternoon, leaving him with burns on his buttocks. Dhore was arrested a day later by Arvi police and a case was been registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Arvi police are also in process of recording more statements in the case.

Advertising

The minor belongs to Matang community and lives in Janta Nagar, while Dhore belongs to upper caste Kunati. According to the victim’s father, villagers initially thought his son was punished for entering the temple, but later realised that the minor was allegedly roughed up for stealing.

The commission will soon submit its report in the matter. “This is a case of violence, but not atrocity against boy’s caste,” commission member Thool said.

According to a police official, preliminary inquiry shows Dhore was punishing the boy after he suspected a group of boys were stealing from the temple. “We are not dropping charges under the atrocity Act yet. Investigation is still on,” the official said.

The boy remains admitted in Wardha Civil hospital with 8-10 per cent burns on his buttocks. “His wounds are healing. But since this is a sensitive matter, we will keep him under observation for one more week,” said civil surgeon Dr Purushottam Madavi.