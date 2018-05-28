‘Boy found dead at construction site suffered blunt trauma’

The preliminary post-mortem report of Atharv Varang (7), who was found dead in a pit at a construction site in Kalyan Friday, says he suffered blunt injuries before he died, police said. While an accidental death report has been filed, police suspect foul play.

On Thursday, Varang went missing while playing outside his house in Manpada in Kalyan. The boy’s body was found in a pit at an under-construction building near his house on Friday. “While a detailed post-mortem report is awaited, we were told that the preliminary post-morterm report indicates that the boy had some blunt trauma on his torso. We are now probing if the child was killed or died due to negligence,” said a senior police officer.

The police are planning to question the workers and manager of the construction site over leaving a pit open. We are investigating all angles, police said.

