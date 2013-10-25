Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Body found in boating lake

The body was found by Balbhavan employees who came to work around 11 am.

Written by Express News Service | Bangalore | Published: October 25, 2013 5:36:57 am
The body of a man was found in the boating lake at Balbhavan in Cubbon Park on Thursday morning.

The police suspect the man aged 22 to 30 years fell into the lake after defecating in the park. The body did not have external injuries.

It was found by Balbhavan employees who came to work around 11 am. They called the police,who shifted the body to Bowring Hospital for an autopsy.

The police are investigating how the man entered the Balbhavan premises at night after closure of all gates. The deceased was wearing only a T-shirt while his trousers lay a few feet from the scene.

The police suspect the man went to the lake to wash up and slipped.

They,however,did not rule out murder as the area is notorious for illegal activities,including prostitution.

An autopsy will be conducted once we find his relatives, the police said. They have registered a case of unnatural death.

