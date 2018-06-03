Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Blue Star anniversary: DGP visits Amritsar; Dal Khalsa gives shutdown call for June 6

By: Express News Service | Amritsar | Published: June 3, 2018 12:53:31 am
Punjab police, DGP, DGP Suresh Arora, Amritsar, Operation Blue star, Punjab news, Indian Express Punjab’s Director General of Police Suresh Arora (Express file photo)
Punjab’s Director General of Police Suresh Arora inspected security arrangements in Amritsar on Saturday, ahead of 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star to be observed at Akal Takht on June 6.

The DGP held a meeting with Inspector General (border range) Surinderpal Singh Parmar, senior superintendent of police (SSPs) of Amritsar rural, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot to discuss security plans.

Talking to the media, Arora said, “Police will ensure there is no untoward incident during the anniversary. We will ensure deployment of required police and paramilitary forces. We have already increased security at sensitive points.”

The increased check posts of security forces have been already visible since last week in and around city.
Meanwhile, reiterating their call for Amritsar Bandh on June 6, Dal Khalsa’s spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh said in a statement Saturday that youth groups associated with the Dal Khalsa had distributed posters and leaflets across the city, urging traders, banks and educational bodies to keep their establishments closed.

