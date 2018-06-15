Black-necked stork released into wild, two days after rescue

At the Basai wetland in Gurgaon on June 7, the birder Manoj Nair spotted it all — the bird’s iridescent black neck, its long beak, beady eyes and dull red spindly legs. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) At the Basai wetland in Gurgaon on June 7, the birder Manoj Nair spotted it all — the bird’s iridescent black neck, its long beak, beady eyes and dull red spindly legs. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Two days after it was relieved of a rubber ring that had lodged itself around its beak, preventing consumption of food, a black necked stork was released back into the wild on Friday morning, taking its first steps out of the cage around 9 am, and walking on the foliage at the Sultanpur National Park in Gurgaon.

The stork was photographed by the birder Manoj Nair. The stork was photographed by the birder Manoj Nair.

After two days of being kept under observation, however, the bird – a male member of the species – had to be coaxed into wandering further away from the cage, where he had been lodged since Wednesday, as officials waited for him to regain strength.

Since then, a group of five birders and a team from the Gurgaon forest office have been on a mission to rescue the stork — which falls under the “near threatened” category, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal) Since then, a group of five birders and a team from the Gurgaon forest office have been on a mission to rescue the stork — which falls under the “near threatened” category, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal)

“The bird was healthy when it was rescued, but was a little weak. We were waiting for it to completely regain strength before releasing it and leaving it to fend for itself.” Said Vinod Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration).

The stork eventually disappeared from view at the park around 9.20 am, moments after he was picked up a couple of steps away from the cage, where he had seated himself after being released, and carried a few metres away, deeper into the park, from where he walked into the bushes.

Almost a week after it was first spotted in Gurgaon’s Basai wetland, with a plastic ring from a bottle’s neck around its beak, the black-necked stork, which has been the cause of frantic search and rescue operations ever since, was finally relieved of the ring on June 13. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Almost a week after it was first spotted in Gurgaon’s Basai wetland, with a plastic ring from a bottle’s neck around its beak, the black-necked stork, which has been the cause of frantic search and rescue operations ever since, was finally relieved of the ring on June 13. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The bird, which is a sub adult of around two years of age, has also been ringed – with a yellow ring that has K16 written on it – so that it can be tracked in the future.

The stork had first been spotted with what was, at the time, believed to be a plastic ring from a water bottle, around its beak, last Thursday. Following the discovery, a week of frantic search and rescue attempts followed, as both birders and officials were concerned he would die of starvation – with the ring preventing him from opening his beak and consuming food.

The bird was rushed to Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary where it was fed fish and given water. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) The bird was rushed to Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary where it was fed fish and given water. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Methods that were adopted, such as camouflage, bamboo traps, and drones, however, proved to be unsuccessful. While camouflage failed because a lapwing gave those attempting it away, warning the stork off, the bamboo traps failed because the bird was too far away.

Drones were successful in bring him closer to rescue teams, but their noise distracted other birds as well, preventing success. Officials said that some high tension wires were also hindering the use of drones for rescue by interfering with the signal.

For days, a team of rescuers comprising birders, Haryana forest guards, Nature Conservation Foundation and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) were on a frantic search for the stork, which was unable to eat or drink. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) For days, a team of rescuers comprising birders, Haryana forest guards, Nature Conservation Foundation and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) were on a frantic search for the stork, which was unable to eat or drink. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

He was finally rescued on Wednesday morning, when a team of officials and birders took advantage of his depleting energy levels, and chased him for around three kilometers, before they were able to capture him and remove the ring from his beak.

He was released on Friday morning in the presence of Haryana Forest Minister, Rao Narbir Singh.

The stork was released on Friday morning in the presence of Haryana Forest Minister, Rao Narbir Singh. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal) The stork was released on Friday morning in the presence of Haryana Forest Minister, Rao Narbir Singh. (Express Photo by Sakshi Dayal)

