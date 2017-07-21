BJP gains Desar panchayat as 4 Cong members join party

BJP regained Desar taluka panchayat in Vadodara after four Congress members and two independents joined the saffron party Thursday in the general meeting of the panchayat. Desar taluka has a 16-member body. For the last two years, Congress was in power with nine members. While BJP had five members, the remaining two were independents.

Shanta Vankar, Sobhana Solanki, Prabhat Vasava and Deepak Parekh of Congress who joined BJP had revolted a few days ago against taluka president Sangeeta Parmar. “After BJP members passed no confidence motion, alleging the ruling party has failed to get enough development grants for Desar taluka, today in general meeting four members of Congress joined BJP along with two independents,” said Ochhav Rathva, taluka development officer, Desar.

