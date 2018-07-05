BJP announces candidates for Maharashtra legislative council polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday announced candidates for the state legislative council polls, where caste composition and regional balance has been accorded higher priority.

The five candidates are Mahadeo Jankar, Vijay Girkar, Ram Patil Ratolikar, Ramesh Patil and Nilay Naik. Jankar has been renominated for the MLC seat. Jankar, who represents backward dhangar community is a minister in the state cabinet. Girkar, also from backward community, has been renominated.

The candidature of Naik, nephew of former Congress chief minister Sudhakarrao Naik has come as a surprise. The elections will be held on July 16. The elections were necessitated as tenure of eleven members in state council comes to an end this month.

Of eleven seats, BJP can win five seats and Shiv Sena two. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party together have fielded three candidates.

The Shiv Sena candidates are Anil Parab and Manisha Kayande. Congress has fielded Sharad Ranpise and Wajahat Mirza. The NCP’s lone candidate is Baba Jani Durani. Former state Congress president Manikrao Thakre has been denied the ticket. He was the sitting MLC. The Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) candidate is sitting member in council Jayant Patil.

The members of the state assembly (289) exercise the voting to decide the fate of council members.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App