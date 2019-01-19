Bihar: Constable dies of bullet injuries in Gaya Police Lines

A constable was killed Saturday after he was shot at in the police lines here in Gaya district, police said.

The deceased constable has been identified as Kundan Kumar Yadav (25), the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Gaya Town, Raj Kumar Shah, said.

Kundan was the bodyguard of Mohammad Sabir, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Gaya Police Lines.

Yadav was recruited as constable in 2015, Shah said adding that the constable was the resident of Vijval village in Nalanda district.

It is still not known as how Kundan received bullet injuries, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of gaya town, Raj Kumar Shah said, adding, the police are investigating the matter.

The deceased constable’s wife is posted as a constable in Motihari district, he said.

The constable’s body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in the town for post-mortem

examination, the police officer said.

The members of the constable’s family have been informed about the incident.