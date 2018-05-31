Bhakhra Beas Management Board undertakes five-day Swachh Abhiyan

At the Swachh Abhiyan drive. Express At the Swachh Abhiyan drive. Express

The Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in a fortnight long ‘Swachh Abhiyan’, which concluded on Wednesday, took up various activities including construction of toilet blocks for general public to avoid open defecation, installing waste bins and distribution of sanitary napkins in schools. Along with this, BBMB, in its special drive installed “flower based converter machine” at Naina Devi Temple to check floral wastage of Temple.

This machine will convert floral offerings into ‘Hawan Samagri’ at Temple. On the same pattern BBMB is also installing a food waste converter machine at Luxmi Narayan Mandir, Sundernagar.

D K Sharma, Chairman, BBMB, led the special drive. Apart from this, the special cleanliness drive was undertaken at various villages which are out of BBMB’s jurisdictions under which ponds, schools, hospitals & neglected areas of villages were cleaned. Also a drive at Project Stations to make India polythene free was carried out. Debates & Lectures were organised to motivate people towards cleanliness and NCC cadets, schools children of BBMB schools were also involved to create awareness among local residents by organising a rallies, nukad nataks. Painting competitions were also organised at various places. Chairman, BBMB, D K Sharma appreciated his team for their untiring efforts made during the drive.

