Attack on AAP MLA: Main accused surrenders with accomplice at Ropar

The main accused in the case of assault on AAP MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa on Tuesday surrendered in the office of Ropar Senior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) along with his accomplice. Both were arrested and will be produced in the court on Wednesday.

With this, a total of seven arrests have been made in the case. Noorpur Bedi Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Desh Raj told The Indian Express that the main accused Ajwinder Singh and his accomplice Bachittar Singh surrendered on Tuesday afternoon.

“Ajwinder had been on the run after the attack on Sandoa on June 21 near Harsha Bela mining site in Bein Hara village. Now, all the accused are in police custody,” the SHO said. The other accused, including Ajwinder’s elder brother Davinder Singh, were arrested earlier.

