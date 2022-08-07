Army jawan found hanging in Ambala; suicide suspected

The body of an Army jawan was found hanging from a tree near the Army Headquarters at Ambala Cantonment on Friday night, with police deeming the case to be that of suicide.

Investigators identified the Army man as one Naik Kuldip Singh, who was posted at the Army Headquarters.

Singh had recently got a two-day leave sanctioned to visit his village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Police, however, have so far not recovered any note.

According to preliminary investigations, the jawan was under a lot of stress of late.

Singh’s body was recovered and later sent to a mortuary for postmortem, after which it will be handed over to the his

family.