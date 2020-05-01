Another Surat hospital closed after 4 staffers test positive

Previously, two multispeciality hospitals in Surat were shut down after its staff members had tested positive. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Previously, two multispeciality hospitals in Surat were shut down after its staff members had tested positive. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

One more hospital in Surat has been temporarily shut down after four of its medical staffers tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days. Earlier, two multispeciality hospitals in the district were shut down after its staff members had tested positive.

Sources said that the 100-bed Sheth P T Surat General Hospital at Chuata Bazaar was shut down after its three lab technician and a helper tested positive. The hospital will remain closed for ten days and will be sanitized.

Sunil Modi, one of the trustee of the Surat General hospital said, “We have decided to shut the hospital for ten days, starting from Friday. During these days, the entire hospital will be sanitized. From Monday onwards, over 80 per cent of the staffers were not coming to the hospital fearing that they might get infected.”

All four patients are undergoing treatment in New Civil hospitals while their family members had been home quarantined.

The indoor patients of the hospital had been shifted to other hospitals.

Meanwhile, Kiran Super Multispeciality Hospital, which was shut down after its 14 staff members tested positive, had started functioning from Friday onwards. The hospital has been sanitised by the authorities.

Chairman of Kiran Super Multispecialty Hospital Mathur Sawani said, “We started operations from Friday onwards and today we had over 550 outpatients. The medical staffers have also started coming to the hospital.”

