Amritsar: Today, SGPC to install Ghadar leaders’ photos at Golden Temple

Gurvinder Singh said that Ghadar Memorial Society and Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Surrey, had been pushing for a long time to install these pictures. (PTI photo) Gurvinder Singh said that Ghadar Memorial Society and Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Surrey, had been pushing for a long time to install these pictures. (PTI photo)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will on Saturday install portraits of Ghadar revolutionaries at the Central Sikh Museum of the Golden Temple. The move comes following a push from the Ghadar Memorial Society, Canada.

“January 11 is the martyrdom day of Mewa Singh Lopoke, who was hanged in Canada for his fight for immigrants’ rights. He was also connected to Ghadar Party revolution. Pictures of revolutionaries will be installed at Golden Temple on the same day,” said Gurvinder Singh of Ghadar Memorial Society.

He said, “Most of the Ghadar revolutionaries were baptised Sikhs and they had their inspiration to fight against British from their Sikh values. So it is important to display their struggle in the Central Sikh Museum. We will be installing total 18 pictures of revolutionaries, who belonged to Canada”.

Gurvinder Singh said that Ghadar Memorial Society and Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Surrey, had been pushing for a long time to install these pictures. The SGPC, recently, passed a resolution to install these pictures.

Ghadar mutiny was fuelled by mostly Punjabi immigrants living abroad to overturn British government in India during World War-I. There was a plan to incite Indian soldiers in British army. However, it remained unsuccessful.

Those who will find space in the museum:

# Bhai Mewa Singh

# Bhai Karam Singh

# Bhai Bakwant Singh

# Bhai Battan Singh

# Bhai Bhag Singh

# Bhai Ishar Singh

# Bhai Jagat Singh

# Bhai Jawand Singh

# Bhai Kartar Singh

# Bhai Ram Singh

# Bhai Saffa Singh

# Bibi Harnam Kaur

# Principal Sant Teja Singh

# Bhai Uttam Singh

# Bhai Bir Singh

# Bhai Karam Singh

# Bhai Karam Singh Babar

# Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App