Agnipath recruitment in Uttarakhand: Minister alleges deviation in criteria; nothing has changed, says Army

Uttarakhand PWD Minister Satpal Maharaj has taken up with MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt the issue of alleged deviation in criteria for selection of candidates appearing in the Agnipath recruitment rallies from the state.

Maharaj raised with Bhatt the “practical difficulties” being faced by applicants in the recruitment of Agniveers in Uttarakhand. In a statement, Maharaj said the height requirement for the hill people in Army recruitment rallies was reduced during the time of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late General Bipin Rawat to 163 centimetres, but it has again been increased to 170 cm this year. He also flagged the alleged change in the time limit to complete the 1,600-metre race from 5.40 minutes to 5 minutes.

The height requirement for applicants from Uttarakhand was amended in 2017 and was reduced from 166 cm to 163 cm.

“The recruitment of Angiveers is taking place in Kotdwar. I talked to MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and told him that the recruitment should be as per the standards. During his time, late Gen Bipin Rawat reduced the minimum height for the candidates to 163 cm, but the Colonel there (referring to the Army Recruiting Officer) is considering 170 cm,” said Maharaj.

Defence Regional PRO Shantanu Pratap Singh, however, denied that there was any change in the criteria for recruitment of Agniveers. “I won’t comment on the minister’s statement, but I can inform you that there has been no change in the norms. There has been no change in the height required for general duty, which is 163 cm, and there is no change in the timing of the race either. Everything is the same as it was during the recruitment last time,” said Singh.

A Defence official said that there is a separate board for every step in the recruitment and no single person, as claimed by the minister, can interfere in the process. “There is no scope for deviating from the criteria,” said the official. The official also shared the recruitment criteria that show the height requirement for different Agniveer posts for candidates from Uttarakhand between 157 cm and 163 cm.

“The people of the hills are not very tall and that is why the height relaxation was given. I request the MoS to get the recruitment process inquired and ensure that the norms are followed,” Maharaj said in a video statement.

In a written statement issued by his office, Maharaj claimed that 300 applicants are asked to run in one batch and only 8-10 of them are selected. In the past, around 60 applicants would be selected out of 300, it said.

State Congress president Karan Mahara said applicants are facing “inhuman” treatment and the Agnipath scheme is a curse for Uttarakhand. “What the minister said is the truth. They are not following the rules. Uttarakhand was given a special concession in height. That rule has been changed. The timing of the race has also been changed. This is not something that only Maharaj is saying, other people have been stating the same. This is a curse for Uttarakhand,” said Mahara.