African woman arrested with 5 kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore in Punjab

An African woman was arrested Saturday with five kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore near Saprod village, six kms away from Phagwara city, police said.

The woman, identified only by her first name Precious, is a native of Cameroon, a central African country, police said. She had come to India on a business visa and was living in Delhi’s Chandan Vihar, they said.

SSP Kapurthala Satwinder Singh, said that a routine police check, Inspectors Balwinderpal Singh and Harmon Singh and ASI Paramjit Singh spotted the woman standing on a slip road by the National Highway. On seeing police, she started walking towards Phagwara side. Police stopped her and during checking, seized five packets of heroin from her bag, police said.

An African man, identified as Mike, had given her heroin for selling it in Phagwara, they said, adding that a case was registered under sections of the NDPS Act. Police did not rule out the possibility of the woman being a part of an international drug racket.

