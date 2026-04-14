Aerotropolis land acquisition: Farmers continue stir, demand written assurance

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The farmers’ protest against land acquisition for GMADA’s ambitious Aerotropolis expansion project continues to gain momentum, with agitators sitting on a hunger strike outside the GMADA office since March 25.
Farmers have voiced strong resentment over the acquisition process, claiming that their fertile land is taken away, and in return, are offered plots at inferior locations — without any clarity on when they will even be allotted.
Amid the ongoing agitation, a meeting between the administration and farmer representatives was held at the Circuit House, lasting nearly one and a half hours, where indications of partial agreement on several demands emerged. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Principal Secretary (PUDA) Vikas Garg, GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhney, Land Acquisition Collector Rohit Jindal, Sewerage Board Chairman Dr. Sunny Ahluwalia, and AAP leader Satinder Jain, while farmers were represented by leaders such as Jagrup Singh Kurdi, Gurpratap Singh Badi, Harminder Singh Patton, Advocate Gurveer Singh Antal, and several village sarpanches.
During the discussions, consensus was reached on key issues such as allotment of plots under the land pooling scheme, allocation of residential and commercial plots on corner locations and along main roads, waiver of CLU fees, and extension of the validity period for facilitation certificates. However, the core demand regarding expansion of the land pooling area remained unresolved, as the administration’s proposal to increase residential area by 20 square yards and commercial area by 10 square yards was rejected by farmers, who termed it insufficient. The farmers stated that they would consult all affected villages before arriving at a final decision and reiterated that the hunger strike would not be called off until a written assurance addressing their demands is provided.
Meanwhile, farmers from Sekhanmajra village have also joined the hunger strike, raising slogans against GMADA and the Punjab government, further intensifying the protest.
The Aerotropolis Project, a flagship initiative of GMADA, aims to develop a modern urban ecosystem around the Mohali International Airport by creating integrated residential, commercial, and industrial zones. The project is expected to attract investment and generate employment opportunities, but the ongoing resistance from farmers continues to pose a significant challenge to its progress.
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