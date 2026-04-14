Aerotropolis land acquisition: Farmers continue stir, demand written assurance

The farmers’ protest against land acquisition for GMADA’s ambitious Aerotropolis expansion project continues to gain momentum, with agitators sitting on a hunger strike outside the GMADA office since March 25.

Farmers have voiced strong resentment over the acquisition process, claiming that their fertile land is taken away, and in return, are offered plots at inferior locations — without any clarity on when they will even be allotted.

Amid the ongoing agitation, a meeting between the administration and farmer representatives was held at the Circuit House, lasting nearly one and a half hours, where indications of partial agreement on several demands emerged. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Principal Secretary (PUDA) Vikas Garg, GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhney, Land Acquisition Collector Rohit Jindal, Sewerage Board Chairman Dr. Sunny Ahluwalia, and AAP leader Satinder Jain, while farmers were represented by leaders such as Jagrup Singh Kurdi, Gurpratap Singh Badi, Harminder Singh Patton, Advocate Gurveer Singh Antal, and several village sarpanches.