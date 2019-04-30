5 lakh Vadodara residents to face water supply cut today as VMC cleans plant

More than 5 lakh residents belonging to the East and South zones of Vadodara will face a water supply cut on Tuesday as the Vadodara Municipal Corporation undertakes massive maintenance work of the Ajwa water filtration plant. The VMC decided to undertake the work after receiving several complaints of contaminated and slimy water being supplied to residential areas.

According to officials, the water filtration plant, which has three filtration units, has not been serviced for close to a decade, causing the valves to malfunction leading to silt to accumulation in the feeder lines. Officials said that the contractors tasked with the operation and maintenance of the plant have been pulled up after a thorough investigation into the residents complaints, which revealed that the problem was at the source.

“The oldest of the three units is working fine but the two new units that were installed in the recent years have malfunctioned and are not working to their maximum capacity as they have not been serviced in a long time,” an official said. “The contractor has been asked to clear the layers of the filter beds. So about 12 water tanks will not receive water on Tuesday, including Jambuva, Bapod, Manjalpur, GIDC, Gajrawadi, Kapurai, Tarsali and others. We are also undertaking the cleaning of the tanks simultaneously.”

Recently, the cleaning of the Manjalpur water tank revealed the presence of a fish species as well as shrimps in the tank.