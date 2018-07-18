3-year-old’s ‘rape’: Schools told to follow norms or get blacklisted

In a meeting with principals of schools in the district, District Magistrate B N Singh said, “We will not spare anybody… We want to fix responsibility on principals and school management authorities.” (Representational Image) In a meeting with principals of schools in the district, District Magistrate B N Singh said, “We will not spare anybody… We want to fix responsibility on principals and school management authorities.” (Representational Image)

Days after the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at a prominent Greater Noida school by its swimming pool lifeguard, the district administration took a tough line on safety at schools, threatening that the accreditation of institutions will be withdrawn if standards and guidelines are not met.

In a meeting with principals of schools in the district, District Magistrate B N Singh said, “We will not spare anybody… We want to fix responsibility on principals and school management authorities.”

The DM issued a notice to all principals ordering that they self-certify — in the form of an affidavit submitted to the district school inspector — that the institute is compliant with safety guidelines issued by CBSE, ICSE, and the state government.

The affidavit is also to be signed by each trustee, board of directors, or individual owners in the case of private schools. “The school management is as responsible as the administration, if not more, and neither party should be able to back out of accountability,” Singh said.

As per the notification, schools which fail to submit the affidavit on time will be listed on the district administration website as unsafe for children; and the DM’s office will write to CBSE, ICSE or the UP government (depending on the relevant authority) recommending that the school be stripped of its accreditation.

Among the schools which submit the affidavits, some will be chosen on a random basis and will be inspected, starting August 20. The DM said this will be around 10-20% of the 150 schools in the district.

As per the notification, if any school is found not meeting the guidelines, it will be established that they provided misinformation in the affidavit. The schools will then be listed as unsafe and recommended for loss of accreditation.

Principals were also instructed to take serious cognizance when guardians approach them with complaints and inputs.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App