16-yr-old ‘gangraped’ in Faridabad

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four men from her village in Faridabad on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

According to police, the victim claimed the accused forced her into their car and drove to Gurgaon, where they sexually assaulted her. “They then drove to Sohna and released her,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

A complaint was submitted to police Sunday night and the girl’s medical examination was conducted, said police, adding that her statement was taken in the presence of a magistrate and the Child Welfare Committee.

“A case was registered Monday. The girl was unable to identify the area where the crime took place, but has identified the accused,” said SHO Sushila, adding that raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

