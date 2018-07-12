Panchkula: Police yet to arrest man who attacked retired Air Force officer

Retired air force officer Jagjeet Singh Retired air force officer Jagjeet Singh

(Written by Aman Kumar)

Eleven days after the attack on Wing Commander (Retd) Jagjeet Singh, Panchkula police have failed to arrest the accused – cloth vendor Ram Sundar, a resident of Sector 7. “Two policemen visited my house two days back.

According to their attitude, I am not confident of the culprit’s arrest. I was assaulted with a hockey stick and suffered severe head injuries. The FIR too was only registered after the intervention of Panchkula Police Commissioner Charu Bali. I want justice. How can a man roam free despite the fact that a criminal case is pending against him,” said the retired wing commander, a resident of Sector 7.

The retired Air Force officer was assaulted following a dispute with the vendor, Ram Sundar, who has a cloth stall in the Sector 7 market, on the issue of feeding stray dogs on July 1. Jagjeet further stated, “There are three witnesses and police are also not acting on the basis of their statements.”

The retired officer and his wife are the only occupants at their house. His one son is settled abroad and his daughter lives in Delhi.

“I have been feeding street dogs at the Sector 7 market for the last so many years and now it has become a daily ritual for me. At the time when Ram Sundar had altercation with me at the Sector 7 market on June 30, he was drunk. I had slapped him. Next day, he came to my house with the intention of assaulting me.”

A case was registered at Sector 5 Police Station.

