104 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims travelling to India held up at Faisalabad Airport

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Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarSep 12, 2026 02:40 PM IST
Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were stranded at Faisalabad Airport after immigration authorities sought additional clearance documents.(Image generated using AI)Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were stranded at Faisalabad Airport after immigration authorities sought additional clearance documents.(Image generated using AI)
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A total of 104 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims traveling to India to visit the Sikh shrines were held up at Faisalabad Airport, in the Punjab province of Pakistan, after immigration authorities demanded additional clearance documents on Friday. They were stranded for nearly 12 hours till the filing of this report.

According to the pilgrims, they were initially denied permission to travel via the Wagah-Attari land border, after which they purchased tickets for the flight.

However, at the Faisalabad Airport, officers from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped them and demanded a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistani government, the Home Department, and the Foreign Department.

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The pilgrims were at the airport terminal from 10.00 pm to 7.00 am, praying while waiting for clearance.

“We possess valid visas issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” said a young pilgrim at the airport, displaying his visa documents. “No clear prior information was provided to us regarding any mandatory additional NOC. If government clearance was required, why were we allowed to buy expensive tickets in the first place? Religion and pilgrimage should be kept separate from political disputes.”

The jatha (group) was traveling to pay respects at major Sikh shrines across India, including Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib, Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, and historic Gurdwaras in Delhi and Punjab.

Seeking immediate assistance, the delegation leaders appealed to prominent Indian Sikh figures, including Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka, to raise the issue with Pakistani authorities.

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Reacting strongly to the incident, Dhami termed the action deeply disappointing: “Stopping the pilgrims is extremely unfortunate. These Sikh pilgrims who had already secured valid visas from the Indian government should have been allowed passage via the Wagah border. If land entry was restricted, they ought to have been permitted to travel by air. Denying them travel hurts the religious sentiments of the community.”

Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official statement detailing the specific regulations under which the officers demanded the NOC.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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