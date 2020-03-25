Chhattisgarh: Two more test positive for COVID-19, cases rise to 3

On 12th March afternoon, he developed symptoms of flu and was first taken to a local doctor. He has a history of constructive obstructive pulmonary distress (a respiratory condition) and the doctor referred him to Kasturba hospital.(File) On 12th March afternoon, he developed symptoms of flu and was first taken to a local doctor. He has a history of constructive obstructive pulmonary distress (a respiratory condition) and the doctor referred him to Kasturba hospital.(File)

Two more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of positive patients in the state to three. Both the patients are 24-year-olds and had returned from affected countries.

A 24-year-old man who had returned from Thailand in Rajnandgaon, and another 24-year-old woman who had returned from UK in Raipur were tested positive on Wednesday, health officials said. “Both patients have been admitted in state-run hospitals and are undergoing treatment. We are doing contact tracing to identify if anyone around them was infected,” health secretary Niharika Singh Barik said.

Both of the patients were tested after the state extended the testing criterion to test ‘asymptomatic foreign returned persons’, the state health minister TS Singh Deo said in a tweet. “We need to expand the testing criteria across India. I had written to the central health ministry already, requesting wider tests to identify patients early,” he said. Singh Deo had written to the central ministry on March 16, asking if they would be provided with additional kits and to expand the testing criteria.

Earlier, a 23-year-old woman who had returned from UK was tested positive in Raipur. While her family was tested, their results came out to be negative. The woman is currently undergoing treatment in AIIMS Raipur and is said to be stable, officials from the health department confirmed.

