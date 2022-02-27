Chhattisgarh to produce power from cattle dung, may buy cow urine for farm use

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will help the Chhattisgarh government set up electricity generation units using cattle dung and agriculture waste.

Also, the state, which is buying cow dung under the Godhan Nyay Scheme, is likely to start procuring cow urine as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday asked Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to submit an action plan in two weeks “for scientific and systematic use of cow urine in the agriculture sector”.

The CM directed the Chief Secretary to prepare the plan after holding discussions with agricultural scientists, farmers using cow urine instead of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and experts of Kamdhenu University.

The BARC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state on Saturday for setting up power plants using cattle dung and farm waste.

Speaking to the media, Baghel said, “There is a gradual decrease in soil fertility with the continuous use of chemical fertilisers and toxic pesticides. An excessive use of chemicals in agriculture is adversely affecting the health of the general public. The use of vermi compost and super compost manufactured in the gauthans of the state has shown positive results. Chhattisgarh is heading towards organic and regenerative farming.”

The other MoU signed on Saturday was between the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), Union government’s Department of Atomic Energy and Chhattisgarh State Seed Agriculture Development Corporation for the establishment of food irradiation centre in the state.

The centre will help in preventing food items, especially fruits, vegetables and pulses from getting spoiled besides ensuring better prices for farmers for their produce, officials said.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Kamal Preet Singh said irradiation technology is used to increase the shelf-life of food products and improve their quality. People will be trained to use this technology, Singh added.